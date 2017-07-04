(HELENA) Hundreds of people came out to Helena’s Centennial Park Tuesday morning to celebrate Independence Day, at the third annual Capital City Fourth of July Celebration.

The festivities are organized by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee, and sponsored by a number of Helena-area businesses.

“We’re getting great response,” said Howard Skjervem, a member of the Landmark Committee. “People are happy to have something to do, to celebrate together, the families and the community getting together to celebrate this great country that we have.”

The celebration included something for everyone: bounce houses for the kids, first responders showcasing emergency vehicles, live music from the local group Coffee Can Stash. Representatives from the Helena Lions Club handed out hundreds of free hot dogs and root beer floats.

The centerpiece of the event was the raising of a new 50-foot flag at the Old Glory Landmark. The flag is a lighter weight and intended for use during the summer.

Eight sailors carried the flag to the flagpole – with help from members of the public – and local Boy Scout Troop 214 hoisted it. After the flag was raised, Helena Mayor Jim Smith led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dianna Holter attended the celebration for the first time, and was impressed with the flag ceremony.

“I would definitely come back,” she said. “It was a beautiful display; it was gorgeous.”

Holter was at the event with some teenagers from a local group home. She said they enjoyed every part of the festivities.

“Of course the hot dogs and the root beer floats is a definite hit,” she said.

Skjervem said the Centennial Park celebration has grown dramatically since 2015, when only about 200 people attended. Organizers expected around 1,500 people at this year’s event.

“Helena is a great place to live, a great place where people get out and support everything that’s going on,” said Skjervem.