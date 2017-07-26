A man who led Missoula Police on a pursuit and ended up driving his vehicle into the river is in custody.

Missoula Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said Cory Kendall, 44, started a pursuit with police at the corner of Johnson and Wyoming streets at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sgt. Welsh said Kendall drove into the river near North Russell Street about five minutes later. The suspect floated with the car for about 200 yards before exiting and swimming to shore. He was immediately apprehended by Missoula Police.

MTN’s Russ Thomas