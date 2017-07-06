SPOKANE – A woman on a hike in a scenic area of northern Idaho is recovering from a bear attack.

The woman said she was walking the trails in Priest Lake Tuesday, about 90 miles northeast of Spokane.

She and a relative started out near the visitor’s center but split up. She said that’s when she encountered a black bear that charged at her knocking her down.

The woman in her 60s managed to call her relative who rushed to her aid and called the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department.

Story continues below



Idaho Fish and Game crews did an extensive search of the woods looking for the bear. They say if they find the bear, they’ll have to euthanize it because it attacked a person.

“She happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Officer Phil Cooper of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “The bear did charge at her and knocked her down. There are injuries. She was life-flighted to Spokane.”

The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

Trails around Priest Lake are closed for now.