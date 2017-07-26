The North Central Montana Retired Teachers Association was recently awarded a $5,000 grant for restoration work to the Zion School at the Montana ExpoPark.

The school receives more than 4,000 visitors every year during the State Fair. Thanks to the grant upgrades were recently completed on the historic building in preparation for the fair.

The Zion School has been in Candi Zion’s family for three generations.

“[It] was my grandfather’s building,” said Candi. “He built it in 1913.”

Her father, Scotty Zion, attended the school when it was located just north of Carter. Scotty and his three siblings, along with other area homestead children, attended the school until 1925 when his father, Frank, busted.

The school was then used as a granary, which helped preserve the original floors, by the John Baach family.

In the 1970’s, Scotty Zion bought the building and moved it to the ExpoPark in 1975.

“He decided to take the project on of moving it here for the bicentennial so people could enjoy what a one-room schoolhouse was,” said Candi.

Now, 42 years later, the school needed some restoration.

“Oh, it was pretty darn bad,” said Mike Moats, owner of M & M Painting. “All the boards were kinda loose and the paint was peeling.”

With the help of M & M Painting and a grant from the Montana History Foundation, the school received a fresh coat of paint and caulking and chimney repairs while maintaining the building’s integrity.

“[We] tried to keep it as nice as we could, you know original wise,” said Moats.

The upgrades helped preserve the building for future generations to experience what a one-room schoolhouse was like during the Homestead era.

“We did get a good education,” said Fran Keith.

Keith attended and later taught at a one-room school house.

“I lived in one end of it and I had just three students,” she said. “We had two toilets out back, no running water – the neighbor would bring me a 10-gallon can of water every few days.”

She’s now part of the North Central Montana Retired Educators Association, which helps bring the Zion School to life by serving as interpreters.

“It’s great to show children and the public what it was like before we had all the computers and the water fountains and those types of things,” said NCMREA president Marilyn Hamer.

For Candi, it’s also a way to preserve her family history.

“It’s really important to me, being a third generation person and hoping to get maybe the fourth or fifth generations coming up involved and interested in it.”

The interest is in preserving the past and educating the future.

The repair work finished last Friday and the project took two weeks to complete.

The Zion School will host a grand opening to showcase the restoration work on Thursday, at 11 a.m.