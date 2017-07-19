A Lewis and Clark County judge sentenced Andrew J. Hohn, 29, to 100 years in prison Wednesday.

In May Hohn pleaded No Contest to allegations he raped a seven-year-old girl at Capital City Health Club in June of 2016.

Prosecutors said the child was swimming in the pool with a relative when she went to use the family restroom at the club.

Hohn allegedly followed the girl and sexually molested her behind the locked door.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, the victim’s family told Hohn, “We will never forgive you.”

Judge Mike Menahan gave Hohn 100 years in prison for the two counts of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and 10 years for the aggravated kidnapping charge.

Hohn must serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.