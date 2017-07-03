Happy Monday!

I hope your holiday weekend is going well. Some towns in Montana are officially in a Heat Wave now that high temperatures have reached 90 or greater three consecutive days. Tuesday, Independence Day will be hot, dry and sunny. The wind will be a little lighter tcoming from the south at 5-15mph in the afternoon. With the exception of the fire danger, Tuesday will be a great summer’s day. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Tuesday evening will have a light breeze and temperatures will drop down into the 70s and 80s as the sun goes down in time for fireworks. Wednesday will be hot, mostly sunny, breezy with low humidity. However, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop over and near the southwest and central mountains. A stray storm could drift as far north as Helena out to Lewistown. Thursday, a few more thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 90s. Friday will be hot, dry and rain free. This weekend will be even hotter with temperatures topping out in the 90s and 100s. Saturday will be dry and sunny, but a few isolated thunderstorms will pop on Sunday.

Please be careful with the elevated fire danger. A wildfire developed Monday evening near Zortman, and a voluntary evacuation was given to the entire town. It’s dry out there!

Happy Independence Day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist