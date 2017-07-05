UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: Helena Police say they have found the toddler’s family and thank the community for helping.



HELENA – Helena Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a small child found wandering near a construction site on the 1700 block Wilder Ave.

A caller reported finding the boy around 5:45 a.m.

According to police, the young boy is between one and two years old and was only wearing a diaper and a red race car t-shirt with the words “Eat My Dust.”

Police checked the neighborhood and said the child’s family could not be located. A child has not been reported missing.

As of Wednesday morning, the child is in the custody of Child Protective Service.

If you have any information or if you recognize the boy contact the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233.

