HELENA – Montana’s three private health insurers selling individual policies on the “Obamacare” marketplace said Tuesday they plan to raise rates for 2018 – but that the size of increase will depend ultimately on action by Congress and the White House.

The Montana Health Cooperative and PacificSource submitted average rate increases of just 4 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, for polices that currently cover just over 35,000 people in the state.

However, both companies said those rates assume Congress will not make significant changes to the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”

“It’s the only thing we felt we could do – it’s the current law,” said Todd Lovshin, vice president and Montana regional director for PacificSource.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana filed an average 23 percent increase for its Montana individual policies, covering about 31,000 people – but said its rates factor in potential ACA changes that could make the market more risky.

All three companies said if future actions by Congress and the Trump White House don’t fit their assumptions, they would refile for different rates, to reflect the changes.

“If and when we see regulatory clarity, we will review, and, where appropriate, adjust our rates accordingly,” said John Doran, spokesman for Blue Cross.

The companies filed their rates with the Montana state auditor’s office, which regulates insurance.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale said he’s reviewing the rates to make sure they are justified, but noted he does not have authority to deny increases unless they are “unfairly discriminatory.”

Rosendale, a Republican, also said the ACA continues to “limit choice” of health insurance and drive up costs, and that he would push for reforms at the federal and state level.

However, insurers in Montana said they believe the health insurance market in Montana is beginning to stabilize, and warned against Congress making drastic changes that could undercut it.

“I’ve taken a look at our competitors here in the first quarter; they’ve all made money here,” said Jerry Dworak, CEO of the Montana Health Co-op. “I think that everybody has got their rates up where they should be, if everything remains the same. Obviously what’s scaring a lot of people is the unknown, and insurance companies are really risk-averse.”

Lovshin said the Montana market “is not collapsing or spiraling out of control,” noting that all three companies that entered the market under the ACA in 2013 are still here, offering policies.

“We’re expecting that Congress will do the right thing and make changes gradually and not disrupt the market overnight,” he said.

Republicans in Congress and President Trump are pushing for repeal of the ACA, but haven’t settled on what would replace it, or what changes might be made to overall health policy affecting health-insurance markets.

Montana insurers said two key ACA elements that affect the individual market are its mandate that all Americans carry health insurance and federal “cost-sharing reductions,” which is money used to offset out-of-pocket costs for policyholders earning less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

If the mandate or the cost-sharing reductions are abolished, then the cost of policies on the individual market will increase, they said.

Doran said Blue Cross’ filed rate increase in Montana factors in potential changes for these two elements.

Dworak also said he hopes Congress does something to help the subset of Montanans – about 20,000 in the individual market – who don’t get a federal subsidy to help pay the cost of their policy.

“They’ve had the full brunt of these increases (since 2013),” he said, while the subsidies have risen to offset some or all of the increases.

Dworak and other insurers also noted that Congress and the Obama administration reneged on promised payments in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to help insurance companies cover unexpected losses in the individual market.

Congress should take action to create some sort of financing to backstop high-cost claims in the individual market, Dworak said.