HELENA – The Montana Law Enforcement Academy is nestled on 20 acres in the Helena valley and is responsible for training all of the state’s law enforcement officers.

The MLEA was once home to the Mountain School for Girls until it became the training grounds for police officers, deputies and troopers in 1997.

Boasting four dormitory style buildings housing 106 people at a time, the campus has buildings that date back one hundred years or more. Maintenance on the buildings is managed by one custodian, and plumbing and other aging building problems usually keep them busy.

Changes and upgrades are coming to the academy after the 2017 Montana Legislature appropriated $6.63 million for renovations.

Story continues below



“The funding mechanism that we’ve had in the past has been inadequate in trying to keep ahead in the maintenance,” explained Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.

Plans for the remodel include renovating the four dorms and expand the cafeteria. The projects are slated to begin in early 2018 and are expected to take two years to complete.

The aging buildings and outdated facilities were just one of the driving forces behind moving forward with the renovation plans; expanding programs and more enrollees were another.

During the 2016-2017 year, the academy saw a 50 percent increase for enrollment in the corrections and detention basic training course. With that, there was an 18 percent decrease in public safety communicator, or dispatch, course and an 8 percent decrease for the basic law enforcement training.

But Fox sees the upgrades as an extension of the evolution of the training that takes place in the academy, which he called, “State of the art.”

Firsthand training experience

The academy hosted an open house of sorts Tuesday, allowing MTN a glimpse into different training courses and exercises that students go through.

Trainees take a series of rigorous classes, including tactical shooting, physical fitness and an experience called Voices that simulates what it’s like to suffer from a mental illness like schizophrenia.

“With the Voices program, you have voices in your head telling you what to do, so as responding officers, we have to know what it’s like to be that person and then we shape our response,” MLEA Administrator Glen Stinar explained. “Mental illness is a challenge for law enforcement because we have a need to make people do the things we need them to do.”

Stinar said it is important that every officer goes through this interactive training so they can bridge the gap between what they learn in the classroom and what happens in the field.

“So if we have a schizophrenic suspect and there are three officers, only one officer should do the talking not three because it’s difficult for that person with that disorder to determine which is voice is the real one,” he said.

We also got to experience training for a traffic stop, which is a dangerous scenario for law enforcement with numerous of unknown factors.

MLEA teaches every person going through the basic training how safely complete one; starting with proper gun technique all the way up to what to do when the situation turns deadly.

During the simulation, the nerves were flowing despite being just an exercise in a very controlled environment with trained law enforcement walking us through each step.

“You get a feel for how stressful the job might be and how much training you need to have to stay safe and keep your community safe,” Fox explained. “It’s a tough job.”

Fox reminded everyone how critical it is that officers stay aware of their surroundings at all times and added, “It’s a tough job.”

Stinar also said it was important for us to learn what these officers are trained to do in the field, which in turn, could make the job of the media a little easier.

“Because people want to know why, that’s the biggest question the public wants to know is why did they have to do what they did. Hopefully today gave you a peak into why we do what we do,” Stinar explained.

“We want to be transparent with the public and the media plays a critical role in packaging our responses and our explanations and then telling our story. The value of Tuesday is that hopefully you’ll understand a little bit about the decision making and processes that law enforcement make because you see it real time in the field.”

What is the academy

Training every single law enforcement officer in the state is no easy task, and courses are in session for 50 weeks a year.

The basic training course is 12 weeks in length and is offered three times a year with a maximum of 60 students per class. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers continue their training at the MLEA for an additional 11 weeks after completion of the basic training.

Students going through the corrections and detention training will spend four weeks at the academy. This course is offered five to six times a year with a maximum of 40 students per class.

The public safety communicator, or dispatch, training is two weeks long and is offered two to three times a year, with a maximum of 30 students enrolled in each class.

Stinar said the majority of students have already been hired by one of the 156 different agencies in the state before they enroll in the academy. By going through after getting hired, enrollees are not responsible for paying the tuition.

Each agency pays about $1,500 per student who goes through the program. If students decided to go through the academy prior to employment, they are responsible for covering the cost, which Stinar said is around $5,100.

While the staff and employees who work at the academy are busy, “[It’s] the only one in the state and we take that mission very seriously because we ultimately want the communities to be as safe as possible,” Stinar said with enthusiasm.

“It’s why we have such great officers here in Montana,” Fox added.