GREAT FALLS – Since Monday, the Great Falls Police Department has been investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of fireworks that were set to be used for the city fireworks display.

On Friday morning GFPD announced that, after several days, the fireworks had been found. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives helped in the investigation that led to the recovery of some of the $21,000 worth missing explosive devices.

The fireworks were stolen from a cargo trailer owned by Big Sky Fireworks. A portion of them is still missing, according to the GFPD. They believe they may still be in the Great Falls area.

The fireworks have since been replaced, and Tuesday night’s pyrotechnics show still happened as scheduled.

Story continues below



GFPD noted that the missing explosives are very dangerous and volatile and should not be handled by untrained persons. They look like a cannonball wrapped in cardboard.The added that they have what appears to be a fuse, however, that is not the case. Sergeant Jim Wells Attempting to light or discharge these explosives can result in serious bodily injury or death. If you come upon such a device, DO NOT TOUCH and call 911.

Sergeant Jim Wells of the police department said, attempting to light or discharge the explosives can result in serious bodily injury or death. If you come upon such a device, DO NOT TOUCH and call 911.

If you come upon such a device, do not touch them and call 911.