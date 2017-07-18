HELENA – Local investigators are looking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in connection with a fire at Spring Meadow Lake Park.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown male, described as a possible transient, may know something about a fire at the park that was reported Monday morning at 5.

The human-caused blaze burned about a half-acre of grass and brush on the south west corner of the park next to the Kessler Brewery building before it was put out by Helena fire fighters.

With high temperatures and low humidity continuing, recreationists are being urged to use extreme care with any open flame.

“It doesn’t take much, a cigarette butt can cause thousands and thousands of acre of fire, so please make sure any accelerants or lit material is extinguished,” said Undersheriff Jason Grimmis.

If you have any information regarding Monday’s fire at the park, you are urged to call the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 447-8293 or Crimestoppers at 443-2000.