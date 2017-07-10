Fire crews are battling the fire along Adler Gulch.

The fire is 50 percent contained and no injuries have been reported.

Hays, Landusky, Zortman and Lodgepole communities are all communities affected and are being monitored. The fire activity has increased because of the recent weather changes and the potential for erratic winds.

Fire officials are continuing to monitor the weather conditions and keep the safety of the residents, crews, and structures top of mind. The night operations are monitoring Zortman and Landusky looking for hot spots along existing lines, extinguishing hot areas as appropriate and continued structure protection among the communities.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect and a Red Flag Warning may be issued as the day progresses. The weather is expected to remain hot and dry, with possible thunderstorms Monday afternoon. These thunderstorms may produce strong winds, lightning with a slight chance of rain.The night operations are monitoring Zortman and Landusky looking for hot spots along existing lines, extinguishing hot areas as appropriate and continued structure protection among the communities.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to restrict their use of off-highway vehicles, ATV’s and recreational activities such as hiking and horseback riding.

More than 400 firefighters are engaged in fighting the huge fire.

For updates on the fire or more information click here.