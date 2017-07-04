UPDATE (9:30 P.M.) – The July Fire has grown from 1,000 to 1,669 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

About 136 firefighters are now working to control the blaze.

The National Weather Service in Glasgow, Mont., is predicting hot and dry conditions will combine with gusty winds, creating critical fire weather conditions Wednesday.

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.) – The Bureau of Land Management has updated the status of the July Fire.

The BLM reported Tuesday after noon that aircraft are dropping water on the July Fire about 1 mile south of Zortman which has now reached approximately 1,000 acres since it was first reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

About 90 wildland firefighters are battling the blaze. A Heavy Air Tanker, multiple Single Air Tankers, three Helicopters, nine Engines, two Water Tenders and three bulldozers are being used in the effort.

GREAT FALLS – A fast-moving wildfire in Phillips County has now burned more than 400 acres.

The “July Fire” is about one mile southwest of Zortman, and 45 miles south of Malta.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the vicinity to evacuate, but evacuations are not mandatory at this point.

The fire is burning in mixed timber and open areas of sagebrush.

Temperatures in the area reached nearly 100 degrees on Monday, and humidity is very low, causing dangerous fire conditions.

There have been no injuries reported, and there are no structures immediately threatened.

The Bureau Of Land Management reports the following assets have been deployed: 8 Engines, 1 Water Tender, 1 Jump Plane, 1 Lead Plane, 4 Single Engine Air Tankers, and 1 Type-2 Helicopter.

Firefighters are battling very dry air and gusty winds.

There is no containment at this point.

There is no containment at this point.




