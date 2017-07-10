HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court has adopted an interim rule allowing accommodations for breastfeeding mothers while taking the state bar exam.

The rule, adopted last Thursday, allows a 15-minute stop-the-clock break during each of four three-hour testing periods and will be in effect for those taking the bar exam later this month. Breastfeeding mothers will be afforded a spot to breastfeed or express breast milk and can bring needed supplies.

The Montana State Bar petitioned for the change after denying requests for breastfeeding accommodations for test-takers in July 2016 and February 2017. The Montana Board of Bar Examiners’ rules limited accommodations to permanent or long-term disabilities.

Two women sought accommodations for this month’s test.

The interim rule grants those accommodations. The court is taking public comment through Sept. 5 before deciding if the rule will be made permanent.