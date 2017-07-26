HELENA – Little cowboys and cowgirls flocked to the Fairgrounds Park Wednesday morning for the Kid’s Stick Horse Rodeo.

Cowpokes up to the age of 12 showed off their barrel racing, roping, and bull riding skills.

This year’s Stick Horse Rodeo Queen Evelyn Harris said that she had the most fun running around the barrels on her “horse” Sprinkles.

For over 30 years the Stick Horse Rodeo has helped introduced young kids to rodeo events. Even world class cowboys like Ty Erickson competed in the stick horse rodeo when he was just knee high.

Organizer Jay Sherley said he loves seeing the kids have fun and get interested in rodeo.

“It’s kind of fun because some kids get a taste of what actually rodeo is about,” said Sherley. “They start here, then they start getting on sheep, and then steers.”

The event was put on by Big Sky Brokers, Harrington Pepsi Cola and the Montana Radio Network.