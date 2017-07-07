GREAT FALLS – Two Kmart stores in Montana will be closing permanently.

The company made the announcement Friday. Adding, “Today, we will initiate the closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as we continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability.”

The Great Falls store is located at 1000 3rd Street NW near the Westwood Plaza shopping center. The Glendive store is located at 1515 W Bell Street.

The company said the stores will close by early October, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

Story continues below



The Westwood Plaza shopping area has seen some new stores in recent years, such as T.J. Maxx and Buffalo Wild Wings. An Ulta Beauty store is currently being built next to the Dollar Tree store. There is no word yet on when the Ulta store plans to open.

Eddie Lampert, the CEO of Sears/Kmart, made the announcement on the Sears Holdings website.

We do not yet know how many employees will be affected, nor the exact date of the closure.

We will update you as we get more information.

Click here for a complete list of stores affected.