HELENA – A Lewis and Clark Co. District Court judge sentenced Austin Kroll-McLaughlin to prison for the fatal shooting of Ryan Eakin.

Judge Mike Menahan gave Kroll-McLaughlin 80 years at the Montana State Prison with 40 suspended.

Prosecutors say Kroll-McLauglin was pistol-whipping another man on the 1200 block of Bozeman Ave. last July when the gun went off, striking Eakin.

The Eakin family asked Judge Menahan for a lengthy sentence during the three hour hearing on Thursday.

Kroll-McLaughlin pleaded guilty to Deliberate Homicide in April. He said at his Change of Plea hearing that the gun went off by accident.

He will be eligible for parole in 10 years.