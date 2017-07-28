A Helena judged declared a mistrial in the case against William D. LaFromboise Friday.

LaFromboise is accused of having sexual contact on multiple occasions with a seven-year-old girl between July 2013 and December 2014.

After five hours of deliberation, the jury told District Judge Michael McMahon that they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors told the jury in closing arguments Friday morning that false reports of sex abuse from children are rare and the alleged victim’s story has not changed in two and a half years.

The defense attorney told the jury that there is no physical or medical evidence, no DNA and eye witnesses.

This the third mistrial for LaFromboise on these charges. The two previous trials were in April of 2017 and December of 2016.

Deputy County Attorney Melissa Broch says she will consult with the family of the girl about what to do next.

A status conference is scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd.