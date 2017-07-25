HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds were busy Tuesday as vendors and workers prepared for the 57th annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

The Fair officially kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday. The fair offers everything from Carnival rides and food vendors to 4-H displays and free live entertainment.

Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds Office Manager Kevin Tenney said that they expect 50,000 people to attend this year.

“As a community event this is the biggest one in Helena all year,” said Tenney . “I mean there is literally something for everybody at the Last chance Stampede and Fair. “

For more information about the Stampede and a list of events click here.