HELENA – The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is almost here and there are plenty of free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Fair officials announced Tuesday a list of entertainers coming to the Capital City for the annual event July 27 to 29. A magician, a hypnotist and a comedic stuntman are among those slated to take the stage.

The Animal Cracker Conspiracy and Steve the Balloon Guy will also be around for the enjoyment of those at the fair.

The magician, Keith Raymond loves to transform chewed gum back to a new gumball, which he hands out to audience members at the end of the shows. He also takes random objects from the audience and makes them appear in various places throughout the show.

Story continues below



The Montana man uses props that include lemons, cards, money and bananas. He even throws in comedy saying there’s, “a little bit of everything.” When he’s not doing magic he serves as the Director of Emergency Services for Rosebud County.

With a background in magic and improv comedy, Tyzen Master Hypnotist also uses humor in his shows. A certified hypnotist and Las Vegas resident, he says his show is “really interactive.” Tyzen brings audience members on stage, puts them in a state of hypnosis, bypasses their critical mind, then puts them through imaginary adventures.

Starting at the age of 13 he said he was, “Breathing, eating, sleeping magic practice, I was so in love with it.” He has been doing his act for the last 23 years.

Fair officials say Roberto the Magnificent puts on an “edge of your seat” show. He uses comedy and stunts to engage the audience. He juggles knives, flaming torches and hand saws.

All three performers: Keith Raymond, Tyzen, and Roberto, perform at fairs and festivals, school and college theaters and corporate events across the nation. This is Raymond’s third time at the fair, Tyzen’s sixth and Roberto’s first.

All three are slated to perform indoors on the exhibit hall stage. They rotate every hour for the duration of the fair. Shows start at noon. The last show begins at 7 p.m.

Other events at this year’s fair include a Billy Currington concert on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. and three nights of the Last Chance Rodeo.

Tickets are available at the gate or online.