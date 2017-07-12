HELENA – For over a half century the Last Chance Stampede has been a tradition in Helena.

Founded by Bill Carson and Homer Phillips the Stampede debuted on July 30, 1961.

An instant success, the event drew a stream of cars that crowded Henderson Street and filled the previously vacant fairgrounds.

Originally only a rodeo, it was standing room for the over 8,000 attendees. They came out see the cowboys compete.

Over the next 57 years, the event added a parade, carnival, live music and 4-H events.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Manager Keith Hatch said that it’s humbling to carry on this tradition.

“So many people involved throughout its history that it’s really mind-boggling when you really think about it,” said Hatch, “Its roots are strictly all volunteer comities; volunteer folks that did everything and its pretty much still the same way today.“

For more information about the Stampede and a complete list of events click here.