GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Community Food Bank received a large donation from a longtime resident of the city after she passed away last Fall.

A $50,000 donation was given to the Food Bank by Mary Jane Newcomb who passed away in October.

The Food Bank wasn’t the only organization to receive money from Newcomb. She left everything she had to a total of 13 charities.

Newcomb is remembered by good friend and Great Falls resident Pam Guschausky as being happy, independent, and very altruistic.

Guschausky believes that Jane, as her friends called her, would be very happy to know that she is helping people and that her funds would be, “put to good use” at the Food Bank.

“I was told that Jane was quite the caretaker during her life,” said GFCFB Fund Development Coordinator Beth McKinney. “Even now she continues to take care of her neighbors, and we are very grateful.”

McKinney said the funds will be used to feed the more than 10,000 people who suffer from food insecurity in Cascade County.

Since 1982, the Food Bank has served the hungry in Great Falls. Just in the last three years organization distributed nearly 3 million pounds of food in Cascade County and surrounding area.