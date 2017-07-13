(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County leaders say the budget for the upcoming year won’t look very different from this year’s budget.

County finance director Nancy Everson presented commissioners with the preliminary budget for the 2018 fiscal year during their meeting Thursday morning. It includes more than $81.7 million in spending – just $100,000 more than in the current year.

“Each annual budget will look remarkably similar to the last one,” Everson said. “There could be some new programs or a new grant perhaps in there, but overall the basic services that the county provides are all contained in each annual budget.”

Everson said the county has seen growth in its economic base over the last year, taking in about $300,000 more in taxes. But it’s also receiving several million dollars less in federal grant funding, so overall revenues are lower.

The preliminary budget calls for the county to spend around $13 million out of its reserves, but Everson said that’s because of the way the budget is organized. Each county department saves money every year to pay for long-term needs, so these expenditures have been planned for years.

Everson said it’s typical for the annual county budget to include $10 million to $13 million in reserve spending.

One major changes in this year’s budget is an increased focus on dealing with overcrowding at the county detention center. Everson called it the commissioners’ top priority for this year.

The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, which takes up one floor of the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Helena, is currently holding more than 80 inmates. It was designed for fewer than 60. Some inmates have been sent to other counties because there’s no room for them.

“That’s even becoming less of an option as those facilities become more crowded,” Everson said.

The 2018 budget includes funding for four new detention officers, as well as a risk reduction director to work with inmates and keep them from ending up back in jail.

Commissioners are expected to decide later this month whether to ask voters for an operating levy to pay for converting the entire Law Enforcement Center into jail space. Everson said the measures included in the preliminary budget will go forward regardless of what commissioners and voters decide.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget plan at their next meeting, Tuesday at 9 a.m. They could approve the final budget a week later, on July 25.

Commissioners also endorsed a plan Tuesday to change speed limits on two heavily traveled Helena Valley roads.

The limit would drop from 55 mph to 45 on Wylie Drive between the East Helena city limits and York Road. On Lake Helena Drive, it would be set at a consistent 45 mph from East Helena to Deal Lane. Currently, maximum speeds over that stretch vary from 40 to 50 mph.

Commissioners intend to leave the 35 mph speed limit on Valley Drive from East Helena to York Road unchanged.

The decision comes after the county commissioned traffic studies on each of the three roads. The results showed many people already drove well below the current speed limits. For example, on Wylie Drive, the study found about 85 percent of drivers traveled at 50 mph or slower.

Commissioners and county staff said they wanted to make speed limits in the Valley more consistent. They also argued the changes could improve safety as more houses are built in the area.

“We have a lot of development in the Valley, so we have more people, more opportunities for vehicle accidents, pedestrian-vehicle accidents,” said Commissioner Jim McCormick. “I think it’s a good thing that we continue to study those speeds on roads throughout the Valley.”

Today’s vote was only the first step in changing the speed limits. The public will have 30 days to comment on the proposed changes before the commission makes a final decision.

“We do listen to that comment,” said Commissioner Susan Good Geise. “This is not binding today, but it gives the public an opportunity to know where we’re headed.”