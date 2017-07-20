(HELENA) Voters in Lewis and Clark County will once again weigh in on a proposal to deal with overcrowding at the county jail in Helena.

County commissioners voted Thursday morning to put an operating levy on the ballot for Nov. 7. The proposed levy would raise $4 million each of the next 15 years. That money would go toward operating a renovated detention center, and to programs designed to keep people out of jail.

The sheriff’s office reported the jail held 79 inmates as of Thursday morning. It was designed to hold fewer than 60. 35 more inmates were being kept at other detention facilities, because there’s not enough space for them in the jail.

The detention center currently takes up one floor of the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Helena. Last year, voters approved a $6 million bond to renovate the entire building into jail space. That project didn’t go forward because the accompanying levy failed.

County leaders say the levy voters will consider this year is almost identical to the previous proposal. It would raise taxes by about $43 a year on a $100,000 home, or $86 a year on a $200,000 home.

Commissioner Susan Good Geise said she understands residents don’t want to see their taxes go up. But she said, in the current facility, the county can’t adequately protect the safety of detention officers or of inmates.

“If something happens to a person while incarcerated, the responsibility falls to the county taxpayers,” Geise said. “In order for us to be able to have a reasonable chance of adequately, safely taking care of people who are in our care, this measure needs to pass in November.”

Geise said the county will set up tours for any members of the public who want to see the inside of the jail. She said it’s important for voters to see for themselves how out-of-date the facility is.