(HELENA) Current and former health workers, their family members and elected leaders came together in Helena Thursday to commemorate a milestone in children’s health care.

Lewis and Clark Public Health held a celebration, honoring the 50th anniversary of the department first implementing the Children and Youth Project. The program provided children with comprehensive health care – everything from simple physicals and dental checkups to speech therapy and family counseling. It served children from birth to age 16, regardless of their families’ income.

The project was funded by grants from the federal government. Lewis and Clark County was the first in Montana to implement something like it.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen presented Public Health with a plaque, honoring seven women who helped put the program into action. They included city-county health officer Katherine Dawson; nurses Audrey Levitan, Maudie McCauley, Helen Schofield and Vernie Burns; and pediatricians Belle Richards and Bettty Seliskar.

The county commission also proclaimed Thursday Children and Youth Health Day, in honor of the program’s legacy.

Some of the staff who worked on the Children and Youth Project were in attendance at the celebration. One was Pat Hennessey, who joined as a nutritionist in 1969 and worked there for more than a decade. She helped lead the effort to honor the people behind the project.

“I believe that we should acknowledge the great work these seven women did,” Hennessey said. “They were inspired, we thank them, we can’t say thank you enough to them.”

Hennessey said Lewis and Clark County’s Children and Youth Project ended in the 1980s, after federal subsidies ended. But she said the program set a model for how to address children’s health needs – and for how those early efforts could help keep people healthier throughout their lives.

“I really think that I should bow my head when we say C&Y, because it was such a great program, it did such great things,” she said.