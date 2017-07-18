HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Library are helping to bring internet access to people outside of the library. Beginning this month, library patrons can check out mobile hot spot devices if their library card in good standing.

The devices can be checked out for up to 14 days and provide unlimited internet access for up to 8 devices anywhere there is a Verizon cellular signal.

Library Public Information Officer Patricia Spencer said that the devices will help patrons that may need more time on the internet than library hours allow such as job applications or training. She added that the goal was to make it easy for people to use the new feature.

“We definitely are a library that’s committed to serving the needs of our patrons,” said Spencer. “This is one of the things patrons are saying they need for a whole bunch of reasons. Not everybody has access to the internet all the time. “

The Library currently has two hot spots available. If the mobile hot spots are a success the Library will add more of them in the future.