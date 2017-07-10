HELENA – Helena Valley resident Brett Ashley Whitney captured a lightning strike that sparked a wildfire on Sunday evening. The sequence shows the lightning reaching toward the ground and striking a telephone line. The last picture displays the lightning’s full explosive force. Numerous small wildfires in the Helena Valley were started by Sunday evening thunderstorms. Another wildfire started on Monday well after the Sunday’s storm, as the area smoldered until it was able to catch ablaze.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist