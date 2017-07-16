A Type Two Incident Management Team has been brought in to combat the Park Creek Fire in the Lincoln Ranger District.

The fire started by lightning on Friday and is actively burning in heavy, dense snag patches of timber on steep, rugged terrain north of Lincoln, the Forest Service announced Sunday.

So far the fire has burned a total of 275 acres.

Because of the nature of the terrain, firefighters are using indirect initial attack tactics and working where it’s safe to do so. Smoke is visible in the Lincoln area and will continue to be throughout the day.

Story continues below



Besides the Type Two IMT, two 20 person crews, multiple fire engines and two more helicopters have been order to help in the efforts to suppress the fire. There are a total of 50 personnel on the fire.

Temporary trail closures in the area affect Train #418 from Sucker Creek road to Snowbank Lake, Trail #417 from the end of Forest Service Road and #1821 to Stonewall Mountain Lookout.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for low humidity and strong winds. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s.

A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Lincoln at the Lincoln Community Hall.