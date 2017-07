The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says lightning from a Sunday night thunderstorm sparked a fire near Lake Helena.

The fire was first reported around 7:20 p.m.

Fire crews from Tri-Lakes, East Valley, Eastgate and York Fire Departments responded along with a DNRC helicopter.

Officials say the fire burned about 10 acres and is now contained.

Crews will remain on scene this evening to mop up and check for hot spots.