HELENA-U.S. Forest Service representatives say the Kading Campground south of Elliston has been closed to assist with firefighting operations on the Limburger Fire.

The fire is burning west of Kading Cabin in dense timber snags in the Helena National Forest.

The lightning sparked fire erupted Wednesday and has grown to about 75 acres.

A 20 person firefighting crew, along with air tankers are attacking the fire. More resources are being called in to assist with suppression and containment. No structures are threatened.

Critical fire weather is expected in central Montana Thursday and Friday.

For more information follow the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page.