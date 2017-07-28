HELENA – Three fires north of Lincoln have burned more than 6,600 acres as of Friday morning.

The Arrastra Creek and Park Creek fires are the largest. The Arrastra Creek Fire grew over 150 acres to 3,056 by Friday. The Park Creek Fire grew less than 100 acres overnight to 3,632.

The Park Creek Fire is 25 percent contained, and the Arrastra Creek Fire is 15 percent contained.

The smaller Alice Creek Fire is burning 16 miles northeast of Lincoln. The fire has burned 44 acres and hasn’t seen much growth in a few days. Fire crews, however, have no containment on the fire.

Both the Arrastra Creek and Park Creek fires have prompted road and trail closures. They are in effect until further notice.

Friday’s weather is predicted to be dry with the potential for wind. Fire crews will continue to utilize previously burned areas to assist with containment.

