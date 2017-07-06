HELENA – Tuesday morning’s earthquake near Lincoln didn’t cause much structural damage. But it was a vivid reminder that the Helena area — along with the rest of Montana — is seismically active.

“This is a teachable moment,” said Paul Spengler, Lewis and Clark County’s Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator.

Spengler is taking the opportunity to share advice on how people can be ready in case of another quake.

“What you need to do is drop, duck, cover and hold,” he said.

During an earthquake, you should get under a table or other piece of sturdy furniture and hold on to it, staying away from the windows. If you can’t get to any strong furniture, Spengler suggested turning onto your back and covering your head with your arms.

There were reports that some people ran out of their houses during Thursday’s quake. Spengler said that’s a mistake, as many of earthquake-related injuries come when people run outside.

“It just takes one brick to fall off a building,” he said. “If it hits you, it could be fatal or cause serious injury.”

However, once the shaking is over, Spengler said you should leave the building, in case any further aftershocks cause it to collapse.

Another piece of advice after an earthquake: Don’t call 911 looking for information about the quake. Dispatchers need to be able to focus on emergency calls only.

You can take some of the most important precautions before the next earthquake happens. Large bookshelves should be anchored to the walls with metal brackets. Anything heavy should either be held in place with Velcro or put on a lower shelf.

“Heavy objects in high places become deadly missiles in an earthquake,” Spengler said.

Spengler said homeowners should know how to turn off utilities like water and gas — but never actually turn them He also encouraged homeowners to consider purchasing separate earthquake insurance, since many insurance policies won’t include coverage for earthquake damage.

Spengler also said everyone should put together an emergency kit, including non-perishable food and at least a gallon of water per person in the household. It should be enough to last for three or four days without utility services.

“In a major earthquake, first responders are going to be swamped and are not going to be able to get to you as they would in a regular emergency,” he said.

Organizations around Montana will be able to practice their earthquake preparedness this fall. The annual Great Montana ShakeOut earthquake drill is scheduled for October.