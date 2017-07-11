HELENA – A Lincoln man was in court Monday on charges after he allegedly assaulted a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper following his arrest for DUI.

Michael L. Korman allegedly caused a minor injury head-on crash on Highway 200 Northeast of Lincoln Saturday.

MHP Troopers said Korman allegedly blew an alcohol breath test that was nearly one and a half times the legal limit.

Court documents said Korman was extremely uncooperative with Troopers on the scene of the crash. When he was told he was being placed under arrest, prosecutors said it took two troopers, EMT’s and a tow truck driver to get Korman in handcuffs.

He then allegedly threatened to harm one Trooper verbally and allegedly kicked another Trooper several times.

He’s been charged with felony Criminal Endangerment and Assault on a Peace Officer.

Bond in the case is set at $25,000. He’ll be arraigned Aug. 2.