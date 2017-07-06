HELENA – An earthquake south of Lincoln shook up Montana and much of the West early Thursday morning.

Most people woke up at 12:30 a.m. as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Montana nearly 5.5 miles south-southeast of Lincoln.

The quake was felt across Montana. It even woke people up in Spokane. People as far away as Vancouver and Lethbridge, Canada also reported feeling the quake. Since the first quake, a total of 14 aftershocks in the Lincoln area has been recorded.

It was a busy morning for local law enforcement starting with 257 calls to Lewis and Clark County dispatch. Officers and EMS workers spread out across the country, searching for damage and hazards. Fortunately, they only found a few rocks on the road up Wolf Creek Canyon and on Stemple Pass.

So far no injuries have been reported. While there were no injuries and no significant structural damage, it did create a major mess at at least one Lincoln area business.

Despite being one of the hardest hit businesses in Lincoln, the D&D Foodtown grocery store continued to help customers, even as they began their own cleanup process

Ruth Baker the grocery assistant manager said, “I knew it was going to be bad in the store, but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad.”

Walk down every aisle, and it’s difficult not to step in some sort of mess. Broken jars, hot sauce dried to tile and food piled in heaps on the floor.

The earthquake even shook Baker. “We woke up to a lot of shaking; my first instinct was ‘yeah, an earthquake.’”

Baker may have known right away what was causing the trembling, but for Iowa native Dale Boer, an earthquake was the last thing on his mind when his camper began to shake.

“The only thing that I could possibly imagine is some wild animal must be attacking this trailer,” He said. Then the first aftershock happened, “I’m thinking, this animal is back!”

An earthquake didn’t seem possible until Boer realized that the cabin his brother was staying in was shaking too.

“Enough that there was sheetrock that was on the wall and it fell down on the floor and just scared the ‘bajeebers’ out of him.”

Even though Boer doesn’t have a store to clean up, he and Baker can agree on one thing, “Definitely worse than I thought,” he said. “It was a terrifying experience for me.”

As Baker and her team cleaned up the mess, customers continued to rely on the D&D, the only grocery story in town, to get what they need.

Baker said she doesn’t know when everything will be completely cleaned up, and she didn’t have an estimated cost of the damage.