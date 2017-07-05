HELENA – Prosecutors said a Lincoln woman was so drunk she couldn’t care for her child and the 5-year-old had to go to the bar for help.

Charging documents said the child went to the Wheel Inn Bar in Lincoln at 11 p.m. Monday, asking for help because his mother was drunk at home with his baby sister.

Sheriff’s deputies who went to the home spent several minutes knocking on the door and announcing themselves before Daniell Denise Chapin answered them. The deputies reported that Chapin had been sleeping on the floor with her 2-year old daughter.

Deputies said Chapin allegedly smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, slurred her speech and seemed unconcerned that her son had crossed Highway 200 at night to get help.

Story continues below



Charging documents also said when deputies asked if there was someone her kids could stay with, the 29-year-old allegedly couldn’t remember that her mother lived a block away.

Chapin has been charged with felony Criminal Endangerment. Bond in the case has been set at $5,000.00.