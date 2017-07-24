HELENA – Rural fire departments in Montana are always in need and local businesses are stepping up to fill that void.

Stores like the Helena Safeway and East Helena Main Street Town Pump are working to ease the burden on Volunteer Firefighters by raising money and providing food and beverages.

Many rural fire stations in Montana are dependent on the support they receive from their community.

Helena Safeway Assistant Store Manager Eric Dowell said that they’re glad to alleviate some of the costs of the fire stations and are proud to help in any way that they can.

Dowell recently organized a chicken dinner delivery to the men and women fighting the fire near Canyon Ferry last Wednesday.

East Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Dave Sammons said the donations are a tremendous help to the rural departments.

“There’s a lot of fires going on right now and we’re at the beginning of it,” said Sammons. “So when we get things like water and energy bars and Gatorades and things like that in, it takes a big load off of our minds as for prepping for the next fire.”

Sammons added that “Stations are always preparing for the next fire, especially during this time of year.”

If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about what the volunteer stations might need, contact the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council here.

The Helena Safeway is also accepting donations of water, energy bars, and store-bought jerky.