LOLO PEAK – The Lolo Peak gas has grown to approximately 4,800 acres and remains 0 percent contained as it burns in rugged terrain southwest of Lolo.

Fire managers report that crews used a pair of heavy helicopters on Sunday to drop retardant along the ridge on the west side of South Fork Lolo Creek near Highway 12. Choppers also dropped water on new spots that were found on the ridge south of Lolo Peak in the late afternoon.

So far some 60,000 gallons of water and 86,000 gallons of retardant have been dropped on the lightning-sparked blaze which has been dropping smoke into valley locations impacting air quality in Lolo and Florence.

The Type I Incident Management Team in charge of the fire has contacted approximately 900 homeowners in the Highway 12 and Highway 93 corridors to assess their property for structure protection. In addition, 21 miles of control line between homes and the fire has been completed with more work continuing south along Highway 93.

Story continues below



There is a fire information trailer set up at the Lolo Weigh Station on Highway 93 in Lolo and information is also available for residents at the Florence-Carlton School for current information. Residents with questions can also call 406) 272-5433 or (406) 273-8316 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

There are over 425 people assigned to battle the Lolo Peak fire.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell