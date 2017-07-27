Running crown fires pushed the fire up Falls Creek Canyon east toward Lolo Peak.

Fire managers said that by late evening, the fire had spotted west of Meadow Creek crossing South Fork Lolo Creek canyon and burned to the top of the ridge.

The lightning-sparked blaze has now burned 2,900 acres — adding 1,300 acres on Wednesday alone.

Fire crews will work to build a control line between Mill Creek and Mormon Peak Road on Thursday. Also, while structure assessment has been completed in the Highway 12 corridor, it will continue along the Highway 93 corridor.

Highway 12 remains open to traffic west of Lolo, but drivers should be aware of increased fire traffic on the road and are being asked to obey posted speed limits.

A public meeting to discuss the Lolo Peak fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Florence-Carlton Community Church on Old Highway 93. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bitterroot National Forest Facebook page and will later be posted on the Lolo National Forest Facebook page .

Ravalli County residents are being urged to download the department’s free app .

“We’ll be able to push instant messages from our dispatch center to the entire county, anybody that has that app,” said Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton. “As long as the notifications are turned on, on your phone, it will alert you that we’ve sent a notification. And that’s very helpful. We used it a lot last summer.”

Residents who want pinpoint warnings can sign on to the new “Alert Sense” system.

“It’s really easy. It takes about three minutes,” Holton said. “Through the app, there’s a link that’s titled “Sign Up For Alert Sense”. Hit the link, follow the instructions. You can pick your choice whether it’s email, text messages, landline or cell calls or all the above. And the advantage to that one is we can geographically target areas.”

A Fire Safe trailer with information about the Lolo Peak fire is being manned at the Lolo Weigh Station just south of the Highway 93 and Highway 12 intersection. There are also a pair of fire information numbers up and running (406) 273-8316 and (406) 272-5433. The phones are manned from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day.

Stage II Fire Restrictions are now in effect for Missoula and Ravalli Counties and across the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell