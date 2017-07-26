The Lolo Peak Fire keeps growing as it burns 10 miles southwest of Lolo.

Fire managers reported the blaze has now torched a little over 1,600 acres — up from 1,100 acres. A Type I Incident Management Team continues to lead the attack on the fire with 237 people assigned to the blaze.

Aerial ignition was used again Tuesday to further secure the southeast corner of the fire near the Bitterroot Divide. Winds pushed the fire west in a slow, backing fire towards South Fork Lolo Creek.

Two spot fires were also identified, one across Lantern Ridge and one near Duffy Lake, east of the Bitterroot Divide. Helicopters weren’t able to work on them due to the heavy smoke conditions.

Firefighters using heavy equipment will be constructing a control line near the OZ Ranch and from Mill Creek toward the Percell Ranch area on Wednesday. Crews will also work along the Mormon Peak Road and build a hand line across the Mormon Creek canyon.

Structure assessment will continue on Highway 93 and Highway 12 corridors.

The Firewise Trailer for fire information was set up Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 12 at the Lolo weigh station. Authorities noted that updates on critical fire information are available via the Ravalli County Sheriff’s app or by going to Smart911.com for Missoula County.

It’s cost over $800,000 to fight the Lolo Peak fire which was sparked by lightning on July 15.

