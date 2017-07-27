Happy Thursday,

An aerial picture over the Sapphire Complex comprised of the Sliderock, Goat Creek, and Little Hogback Fires show multiple smoke plumes. The largest fire continues to be the Lodgepole Complex in eastern Montana which has burned over 270,000 acres. The good news is firefighters have that blaze more than 60% contained.

Heading into the final days of July, heat and fire danger will continue. Highs will be climbing back into the 90s for most of the state as the Last Chance Stampede and Fair, State Fair, Evel Knievel Days, and Red Ants Pants Festival will get a lot of people outside. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons. Although the wind does not look terrible, the fire danger will remain very high in these hot temperatures and dry conditions.

Next week is the beginning of August, and another intense heat wave is in my forecast. Beginning Tuesday and continuing for most of the week, highs will come very close to 100 degrees. Thunderstorms will be scarce, and there will be several breezy and dry days. We are nowhere near finished with heat and fire danger, so be careful!

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist