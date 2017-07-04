HELENA – An argument over playing video games lead to a felony charge of Assault with a Weapon.

Lewis and Clark County Prosecutors said during an argument on the 6500 block of Rising Moon Road Saturday, Jordan W. Tower allegedly struck a female victim with a power cord, causing her pain and fear.

The victim said she was arguing with Tower about him staying up late at night and playing video games, keeping her awake.

The 23-year-old suspect told law enforcement officers that he was upset during the argument and started throwing items around, including a computer and the power cord that struck the victim.

The victim retreated to the corner of a room and called her parents to come pick her up from the residence. Tower said he tried to apologize to the victim and told deputies he didn’t mean to hit her.

If convicted, Tower faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. His bond has been set at $25,000.