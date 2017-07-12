GREAT FALLS – A man is dead after being stabbed in East Glacier last week.
Shane LaPlant died after being assaulted and stabbed in the Park on July 5. He was 35 years old.
Witnesses told MTN that it happened during a wedding party near the Bear Track Store.
The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody, but they have not released the suspect’s name.
We are continuing to investigate and will post an update when we get more information.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the LaPlant family.