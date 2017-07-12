Shane LaPlant died after being assaulted and stabbed in the Park on July 5. He was 35 years old.

Witnesses told MTN that it happened during a wedding party near the Bear Track Store.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody, but they have not released the suspect’s name.

We are continuing to investigate and will post an update when we get more information.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the LaPlant family.