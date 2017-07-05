Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said Wednesday that the Montana State Crime Lab has conducted an autopsy on the deceased man who was found in the Flathead River downriver from the SKQ Dam last week.

Woods said the male was positively identified as 23-year-old Richard Mitchell due to his tattoo art. The cause of death is drowning.

Richard’s body was recovered on June 27 after being discovered by a fisherman in a section of the Flathead River called the Big Bend, which is west of Ronan and about 17 river miles from the dam.

Early reports said law enforcement officers believed the body that was recovered from the Flathead River was the Nebraska man.

Mitchell reportedly fell in the river near the SKQ Dam lookout while sight-seeing in an out-of-bounds area with friends on Wednesday, May 31.