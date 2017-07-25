HELENA – As state budget cuts look more and more imminent, providers of mental-health services in Montana say they’re bracing for reductions that could undermine local care for the mentally ill.

“With these rate cuts … I’m going to have make business decisions as to whether we can keep (some) services or not,” says Jodi Daly, CEO of Western Montana Mental Health Center. “If there is no crisis center to help people, they will go to the State Hospital.

“I feel like we’re going backwards instead of forwards.”

The Bullock administration is expected to announce Tuesday whether broad budget cuts will occur – and the expectation is the cuts will happen, because state tax revenue is not hitting certain targets.

The 2017 Legislature passed and Gov. Steve Bullock signed a law in May that outlines a series of specific budget cuts that will occur if revenue targets weren’t met by June 30.

Among the mandated cuts are $3.85 million in state funds for case management for the mentally ill, over two years. Daly says it amounts to a 37 percent cut in case management, which helps mentally ill clients negotiate the services they need to stay in their communities.

The cuts also include reduced Medicaid payments to all health-care providers, including those who serve the mentally ill.

Medicaid is the state-federal program that pays medical bills for the poor, including mental-health services.

Health-care and other providers are expected to testify Thursday against the state’s proposed Medicaid rate reduction of 3.47 percent, saying it goes beyond what the law suggested.

“I’m one who thinks that … we could have absorbed a 1 percent cut,” Daly told MTN News this week. “I know everyone is getting cut, so we have to give. But I’m not willing to take it all on.”

Bullock administration officials wouldn’t comment Tuesday morning, but said state Budget Director Dan Villa would be talking to the media at midday.

Daly says cutting case management will impact the entire mental health-care system, affecting clients who may see their services reduced, as well as other services offered to the mentally ill.

Money for case management sometimes is used to offset losses in other services, she says, and if the case-management funds are cut, those other services, such as crisis centers, may have to be cut back as well. The loss of these services means people may end up in local emergency rooms or the State Hospital at Warm Springs, where treatment is more costly, Daly says.

“It’s not just about case management; it’s about community-based mental health care,” she says. “Pulling the rug out from under us is going to have a ripple effect.”

Western Montana Mental Health Center is one of four nonprofit mental health centers across the state. It employs about 200 case managers and serves 15,000 clients across 14 counties.

Case managers also work for about 20 other smaller mental-health centers in Montana.

Mental-health services for children will be hit particularly hard, Daly adds, if the rate cuts go through.

“One of the things we looked at – that particular rate, for the children’s services, is the rate we got in 1993,” she says. “That’s how far back they’re bringing us.”