HELENA – Tuesday night will be a busy one for travelers returning from the long holiday weekend.

The Montana Highway Patrol has extra troopers on the road Tuesday, looking to enforce DUI and seatbelt laws.

MHP Sergeant Jay Nelson said it’s already been a steady weekend for troopers, writing citations for mostly minor traffic violations.

His message to drivers this afternoon and Tuesday evening is simple; ”Take your time…”

“Enjoy yourself, but don’t drink and drive, that’s our biggest thing, including alcohol and drugs,” said Nelson. “We want you to be safe and we want others to be safe that are sharing the roadway with you.”

“Slow down. I know everybody is in a hurry to get back, start work the next day, but plan ahead and slow down, don’t drink and drive and always where your seatbelt.”

Sergeant Nelson said tonight’s extra MHP patrols in the Helena area are funded by the DUI Task Force.