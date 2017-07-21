UPDATE – MHP reported Friday that the motorcyclist involved in a crash on Highway 12 was transported to St Pete’s and “is now doing fine”.

The Man is 72 years old.

UPDATE – MHP reports that a Motorcycle was traveling westbound behind a semi-truck on Highway 12 past Elliston.

The truck moved into the westbound shoulder to avoid hitting a piece of wood. MHP said the motorcyclist mistook the move as a clearing to pass the truck. The rider accelerated around the truck striking the piece of wood.

The rider and the bike were sent across the eastbound lane to the eastbound shoulder.

The motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene. There’s no word yet on which hospital he was taken to.

Traffic has resumed as normal after it was backed up for several miles in both lanes.

Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. The man’s age and identity are still unknown at this time. We will update as we get more information.

HELENA – Multiple agencies have responded to a crash on Highway 12 near Elliston, west of Helena.

The first reports of the crash came in just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The Montana Department of Transportation says both lanes of Highway 12 have been blocked because of the crash.

MTN has a reporter on the scene who says the Montana Highway Patrol, Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Avon and St. Peter’s Hosptial ambulances and Elliston Fire have responded.

We will update you when more information becomes available.