A Minnesota man died over the weekend after drowning in the Flathead River.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that Lee Alan Gebro, 44, of Minneapolis died Friday evening in the north fork of the Flathead River.

Sheriff Curry said that the victim had been rafting with friends when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf”.

All three of the occupants of the raft were thrown into the water, according to Sheriff Curry and the raft then became stuck in the hydraulic below the shelf. Gebro helped the two other occupants to shore.

Story continues below



The raft became dislodged and Gebro attempted to swim after it to retrieve it but drowned in the process. His body was eventually found by divers in about 15 feet of water in an eddy below the shelf.

Sheriff Curry said none of the occupants of the raft were wearing a life jacket.