CRAIG – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman who was reported missing after her kayak overturned in the Missouri River on Saturday has been recovered.

Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said they received the call at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said a couple was out recreating when the woman’s kayak overturned a quarter-mile up from the Wolf Creek Bridge toward Holter Dam.

Her boyfriend began searching for her and then called 911.

Her boat and life-jacket were found late Saturday.

Wolf Creek Fire, Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue, Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office “Wet” Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all helped with the search.

Search efforts were halted overnight after it became dark in the area and thunderstorms rolled in. Search operations resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The body was found late Sunday morning. Her body was found by a fisherman about three miles downstream from where she was reported missing.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name, nor any other details, at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.