MISSOULA – Missoula County is suing the owner of an industrial site near Frenchtown over more than $1.2 million in overdue property taxes.

Fed up with the pace of cleanup and frustrated by hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, Missoula County is filing two major civil actions against the company which owns the former Smurfit Stone mill site.

The Wednesday morning filings come after several years of ownership by M2Green , which purchased the mill and its surrounding 3,000 acres east of Frenchtown following its shutdown. M2Green had promised to scrap the mill and redevelop the site into the “Frenchtown Technology and Industrial Center” in 2013.

However, most of the activity on the property has merely been to tear down the former mill buildings. M2Green has complained its redevelopment has been hampered by the Environmental Protection Agency’s review of cleanup plans for the site.

Missoula County commissioners have been increasingly irritated with the delays, and with M2Green’s delinquent property taxes going as far back as 2012. The county announced the civil complaint against M2Green uses new legislation that allows the county to seek justice.

The county asked the court to order M2Green to pay all proceeds from a scheduled auction of equipment and “fixtures” from the mill site, a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing M2Green from selling assets until the case is resolved.

The second complaint comes from the Missoula City-County Health Department and said M2Green is “maintaining community decay, a public nuisance, and health code violations by accumulating waste and garbage on the Frenchtown site.”

Recent tests from the EPA have shown there are contaminants on the site which need cleanup. County officials and local groups like the Clark Fork Coalition have continually expressed fears the holding ponds along the mill land could be breached by floods, releasing contamination downriver.

The county will also ask the state for funding help to support cleanup and restoration of the mill property. M2Green has run into similar legal challenges with other industrial properties it has purchased in Canada.

