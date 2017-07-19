MISSOULA – A Missoula man who smothered his girlfriend’s five-month-old baby boy to death will serve prison time for the 2016 crime.

26-year-old Marc Palmer was sentenced for negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault.

Last March, Palmer tended to his girlfriend’s child when he wouldn’t stop crying.

Prosecutors say Palmer became frustrated and smothered the child until he stopped crying.

The next morning the mother found the baby unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In Tuesday’s sentencing hearing Palmer’s defense asked for a 40-year sentence with 20 suspended, saying his upbringing and abuse suffered as a child, along with mental illness, led to his actions.

Prosecutor Brian Lowney asked the judge to impose the maximum penalty.

“A 40-year sentence is a more than a fair sentence. If he is being honest with this court and about his desire to change his life, he will have a chance to do so and will be able to be on supervision at some point during this sentence. If not, he will find himself in custody for the next 40 years,” Lowney said.

In the end, Judge James Wheelis sentenced Palmer to a 40-year sentence with five years suspended, but with no parole restriction. Palmer will need to serve at least a quarter of the full sentence before being considered for parole.

Palmer has had previous run ins with the law. In 2007, at age 15, he was sentenced in Washington state for child rape and molestation of a 7-year-old girl.

MTN’s Don Fisher reporting.